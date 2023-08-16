New Hampshire officials are attempting to recover $6 million in unemployment benefits that have been incorrectly paid out to Granite Staters since 2017. But how the state enforces those collections has sparked debate.

Currently, residents who wrongly receive unemployment benefits are informed by the Department of Employment Security that they must pay back the money — with interest. The department adds 1 percent interest to the total for every month of nonpayment by the recipient. Those interest payments are unique to state unemployment benefits — federal programs such as SNAP and TANF do not add interest when people are required to pay back benefits.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

