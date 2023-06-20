House and Senate lawmakers this week will negotiate House Bill 315, which would eliminate what has been called the “gay panic defense.”

The bill was passed by the Senate earlier this month, but the House voted to send the bill to a committee of conference over concerns about legal precedents the bill might set. State senators and representatives will meet to resolve disagreements on Thursday, and then the bill will be voted upon by the full House on June 29.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

