There will be a second attempt during the next legislative session to repeal a state board charged with helping the state reduce prescription drug costs for public employees with state, county and local health insurance.

A similar effort to repeal the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, created in 2020 with the support of Gov. Chris Sununu, AARP NH, the N.H. Medical Society and other advocacy groups, failed this year.

This report originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

