The pandemic inflicted uncountable health challenges on the state, but it also exposed opportunities to improve health care. Among those was an emergency order that allowed providers to prescribe opioids and other medication via telemedicine, something that had been prohibited.

That telemedicine option will end in May with the termination of the federal emergency order unless state lawmakers agree to continue it. They appear on track to do so. Thursday the N.H. House passed House Bill 500 in a voice vote, a process often used for bills with broad bipartisan support. It still needs to pass the Senate.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.