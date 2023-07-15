New Hampshire’s marine wildlife may soon be rescued from “ghost gear” haunting coastal waters, thanks to a bill passed by the Legislature last month. But it won’t be by individuals working on their own to find and remove abandoned gear this summer, as some House members had hoped.

The version of House Bill 442 that passed last month directs Fish and Game to report to lawmakers by September with a strategic cleanup plan for derelict fishing gear, traps and nets that have been abandoned by their owners but continue to ensnare fish, lobsters and other marine organisms, leading to their death.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

