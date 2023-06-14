The N.H. Legislature is considering allowing online voter registration this year — a major potential change to the state’s election system that advocates say would ease burdens on voters and poll workers.

Senate Bill 72, which the House passed last week, would allow the Secretary of State’s Office to create an “election information portal” in New Hampshire, which would allow voters to register to vote and request an absentee ballot online. The proposed system would also let voters change their party affiliation online and amend information in the voter file, such as their name and current address.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

