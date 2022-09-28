New Hampshire residents pay no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin — if they have commercial insurance or Medicaid coverage. Proposed legislation would extend that cap to people who don’t have insurance and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Republican, has filed a “legislative service request” seeking to expand Medicaid eligibility to allow that group to take advantage of the insulin price cap.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

