A trash truck backs up to dump trash at the Nashua landfill earlier this month. Non-recycled waste, as well as waste generated in the state and waste from neighboring New England states, are disposed of in nine enormous landfills spread across the state.

 Geoff Forester / Concord Monitor

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents.

Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses — items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.

