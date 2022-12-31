New England is known for its craft beer. Vermont, famously, has more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. Portland, Maine, holds the same title out of the nation’s cities. Across New England, and around the country, craft beer culture has both made inroads with locals and visitors and expanded the base of hobbyists pursuing brewery-centric tourism.

In New Hampshire, craft breweries have been more diffused throughout the state, unlike in neighboring states, whose craft breweries tend to hub in pockets around cities.

