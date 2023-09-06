Monomonac in bloom

Blooms emerge from the surface of Lake Monomonac in Rindge in this 2018 file photo.

 Sentinel file photo by Allie Baker

Cyanobacteria alerts for Lake Monomonac in Rindge and Contoocook Lake in Jaffrey and Rindge are active through this week, after sightings of blooms in both lakes at the end of August.

Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are a toxic algae bloom that can cause illness in animals and people. Symptoms can vary based on how a person was exposed, for how long and which type of cyanotoxins were ingested. Effects can be caused by skin contact, breathing in water droplets, ingesting contaminated water or eating fish or shellfish containing the toxins. Symptoms include irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat or lungs, which can be caused by contact. For those who eat contaminated food or swallow contaminated water, symptoms can include stomach pain, headache, muscle weakness, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea and liver damage.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

