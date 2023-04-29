In Peterborough, the vacancy rate is 0.0 percent. Town Planner Danica Melone said in a healthy market, that number should be closer to 5 or 6 percent.

When Melone occasionally sees rentals pop up, they’re usually rented within a day. She said she has had all types of businesses reach out to her who have said it’s impacting their ability to find and retain staff.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

