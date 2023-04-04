The N.H. Department of Environmental Services projects that if Granite Staters keep trashing their waste at the same rate, without changes to existing landfill capacity, the state will run out of places to put its refuse in about 10 years.

Limited landfill capacity, in part due to huge amounts of imported trash from nearby states, is also driving up the tipping fees that municipalities have to pay when disposing of their waste.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

