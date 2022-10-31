CONCORD — Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and Republican challenger Robert Burns clashed on issues ranging from abortion and immigration to foreign policy and white supremacy in a charged debate Friday hosted by N.H. Public Radio and the N.H. Bulletin.

Kuster said she’s running to protect freedoms, a reference to abortion rights, and touted her support for federal pandemic aid and the recent Inflation Reduction Act. She told viewers and a studio audience, “We’ll hear in the next hour our views, and they couldn’t be more different on any number of topics.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

