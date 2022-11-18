Keene State College will be making more investments into the Justice, Equity and Inclusion department, including the addition of various positions and offering more resources and activities to students.

The college will be investing $500,000 into justice, equity, diversity and inclusion over the next three fiscal years as part of the critical investments announced at Monday’s all-campus meeting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

