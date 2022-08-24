SHARON, Vt. — As Vermont faces an increasingly unreliable water supply due to climate-change related drought and unpredictable rain and snow events, a new state law requires some farmers to keep records of surface water withdrawals.

Passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Scott, Act 135 mandates that farmers withdrawing more than 10,000 gallons of surface water within a 24-hour period, or 150,000 gallons over any 30-day period, annually report their withdrawal amount.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

