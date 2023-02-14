20230214-LOC-KSC filer

Keene State College is receiving more than $5 million in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as reimbursement for the cost of COVID-19 testing for the campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a January news release from the college.

Paul Miller, the director of strategic communications at Keene State, said in the release that the $5,847,714 FEMA Public Assistance grant will reimburse the college for purchasing 165,000 COVID-19 antigen tests between January 2021 and March 2022. Additionally, he said the college also paid for 1,328 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, as well as courier services for the tests to be transported to a laboratory for analysis.

