Keene State College is set to receive a total $16 million in mostly student-centered investments over the next few fiscal years, President Melinda Treadwell announced Monday.
Treadwell said the investments were approved by the University System of New Hampshire (USNH) Board of Trustees.
The investments include the college putting money into student life initiatives, including updating classroom furniture. Also included in this is renovations in residential halls, including renovating bathrooms to accommodate binary and non-binary gender identities, Treadwell said at an all-campus meeting. The investments in student life will also include advising supports as well.
The college will also invest in justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) through support and training initiatives for underrepresented students, faculty and staff, according to Treadwell’s presentation.
Athletic programs will also see investments through expanded roster and a small number of new teams. Treadwell mentioned the addition of tennis and the expansion of Keene State’s track team. While the college did not receive money to construct a track facility, Keene State did receive $250,000 to complete an engineering assessment of the facilities at Krif Road and the Joyce Fields, Treadwell told The Equinox.
The college also received an increased Redfern Arts Center investment in order to update the fire safety systems and address the accessibility in the building. The college also plans on tearing down Randall and Monadnock halls and plans to remove asbestos and other potentially toxic building materials from Blake House. The college previously announced the addition of Antioch to Keene State’s campus, with Blake House serving as Antioch’s faculty and administrative offices.
The rundown
$6.8 million: For student success initiatives, including renovations to dorms and classroom furniture.
$4.2 million: In athletic enhancements and growth, including increasing enrollment and retention of student athletes through varsity weight room and improvements of existing facilities and equipment.
$3.5 million: To go toward the demolition of Randall and Monadnock halls and the abatement of the Blake House.
$1 million: For Redfern Arts Center renovations by updating fire systems and addressing accessibility in the building.
$500,000: In investments for justice, equality, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) initiatives.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
