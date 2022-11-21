MANCHESTER — Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to murdered 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, on Friday began serving a state prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of perjury.

Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, entered the guilty pleas in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District in exchange for a sentence of 3 ½ to 7 years in prison, with 1 ½ years suspended.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

