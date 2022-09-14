MANCHESTER — While out on bail, Kayla Montgomery overdosed a “few times” while at a Russell Street residence where she was arrested last Friday, according to a state’s motion asking the court to revoke her bail.

A Superior Court judge revoked bail Tuesday for Kayla Montgomery, stepmom to a murdered 5-year-old, after the defense did not object to the state’s request. The defense reserved the right to return to court at a later date for a further bail hearing.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

