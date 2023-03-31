Energy

For the 2022-2023 winter, more than 33,000 households applied for energy assistance as costs reached historic highs.

 Hadley Barndollar / N.H. Bulletin

Ahead of a winter season anticipated to see exorbitantly high heating and electricity costs, New Hampshire lawmakers earmarked an additional $35 million in state funds to help another 50,000 households pay the bills.

As he signed off on the new emergency energy assistance programs in September, Gov. Chris Sununu touted “the largest energy relief package this state has ever seen.” The state-funded programs specifically targeted households with incomes between 60 and 75 percent of the state median that historically wouldn’t qualify for the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.