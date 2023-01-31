A judge set a trial date in July for Logan Clegg, who is accused of fatally shooting retired Concord couple Steve and Wendy Reid when they went for a walk near their home in April.

Clegg, 27, appeared in-person before Judge John Kissinger at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday, handcuffed and wearing an organ jumpsuit. He was ushered to his seat by county police where he remained silent during the hearing.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

