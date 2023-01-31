A judge set a trial date in July for Logan Clegg, who is accused of fatally shooting retired Concord couple Steve and Wendy Reid when they went for a walk near their home in April.
Clegg, 27, appeared in-person before Judge John Kissinger at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday, handcuffed and wearing an organ jumpsuit. He was ushered to his seat by county police where he remained silent during the hearing.
Clegg, who was taken into custody in October, faces charges of second-degree murder and other crimes related to the April homicides. He entered a not guilty plead ahead of his hearing Monday and asserted his right to a speedy trial, which was set for July with jury selections slated for July 10.
The trial is expected to last more than two weeks, said defense attorney Caroline Smith.
Clegg faces two counts of second-degree murder accusing him of knowingly causing the deaths of the Reids, two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing their deaths by shooting them with a gun, three counts of falsifying evidence that say he concealed their bodies and burned his tent and campsite after their deaths, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Ahead of the hearing, state prosecutors filed a motion to unseal an affidavit, search warrants and other documents related to Clegg’s arrest.
Smith argued that the documents portrayed a one-sided summary from the police and prosecutors with no input from the defendant and should not be revealed prior to his trial.
Kissinger took the motion under advisement and did not immediately make a decision.
Following the deaths of the Reids, the Concord Police Department launched an extensive six month investigation with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police and the South Burlington Police Department that led to Clegg’s arrest in South Burlington, Vermont.
The Reids left their Alton Woods apartment complex for a walk around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 and never returned. Their bodies were found three days later near the Broken Ground hiking trails after their family reported them missing.
Clegg was living in the woods prior to the double homicide and burned his tent and fled the area in the days after the shooting, according to court documents in Vermont, where Clegg was first arrested. Police said they later found bullet casings at the campsite that matched the ones found at the murder scene.
Following his arrest and a search of his campsite in Vermont, the New Hampshire State Forensic Laboratory was able to determine that the Glock 17 handgun found in Clegg’s possessions was a match for the bullets, fragments and casings found at the crime scene, according to court documents.
Clegg was raised in Colville, Washington, a small mining town north of Spokane with a population of 5,000. He relocated to Spokane in 2014 and he was questioned by police in 2018 for fatally stabbing a man during a fight on his way to work. The stabbing was ruled self-defense but Clegg had left the area before police could tell him he’d been cleared of all potential charges.
In 2020, Clegg was arrested twice in Utah , accused of breaking and entering, burglary and illegal possession of a firearm. At the time, Clegg was living in an abandoned building across the street from the police department when he was arrested, convicted and placed on probation. Per the requirements of his probation, he was not permitted to leave the state for three years.
But 11 months later, he vanished to Europe for six months before arriving in Boston and making his way to Concord.
In February, Clegg traveled to northern Vermont where he purchased the Glock 17 using a fake identification and returned to Concord around the time the Reids were murdered, police said.
The Reids were known for their years of humanitarian work around the world and had recently moved to Concord to retire. They were outdoor enthusiasts who frequently walked at the Broken Ground trails, family and friends said.
Clegg is being held without bail at the Merrimack County jail. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
