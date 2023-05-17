A judge has found a 17-year-old from Weare guilty of violating New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act for his role in a racist graffiti incident at John Stark Regional High School last year.

According to court documents, the teenager was one of three students who participated in the vandalism, which included swastikas and language targeting Black people, including another student who attended the school.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

