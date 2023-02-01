Lawyers for Eric Spofford, who founded and ran New Hampshire’s largest network of substance misuse recovery centers, were in court Tuesday arguing that his defamation lawsuit against broadcaster N.H. Public Radio should be allowed to proceed to trial.

Spofford filed a civil lawsuit against NHPR following the publication of an investigation in March 2022 that detailed allegations of sexual misconduct involving former employees and a former patient at Granite Recovery Centers.

Editor’s note: In keeping with NHPR’s practice around reporting on internal matters, no other NHPR staff or leadership reviewed this story prior to publication. The story was edited by Cori Princell of the New England News Collaborative.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

