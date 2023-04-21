A superior court judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Eric Spofford against N.H. Public Radio, ruling that the lawsuit lacked clear evidence that the public broadcaster relied on false statements as alleged in the civil suit.

Spofford, who founded and ran New Hampshire’s largest network of substance misuse recovery facilities, filed a 396-page lawsuit last September after NHPR published an investigation detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving two former employees and a former client.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

