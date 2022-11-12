The day before its CEO’s name appeared on the ballot as the Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, Manchester-based blockchain-based publishing company LBRY lost the case filed against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire Monday, Judge Paul Barbadoro granted the SEC’s motion for summary judgment, ruling that the company’s “LBRY Credits” tokens were unregistered securities in violation of federal law. LBRY offered the credits as an investment in its distribution network.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

