NEWPORT — An Upper Valley orthopedic surgeon who is charged with sex assault against a patient and who has been held in jail on preventive detention since his arrest 13 days ago was ordered released into home confinement by a state court judge on Monday.

Dr. Thomas Marks, formerly affiliated with Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont until he was placed on leave after his arrest on Jan. 24, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a 53-year-old female patient in December at his Elm Street office in Claremont. The patient alleged that Marks fondled and pressured her into oral sex during the office visit and was about to attempt it again during another visit in January before police entered the room and interrupted the meeting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

