20221111-LOC-GSNC Roesner win

James Roesener on the steps of the Statehouse in Concord.

 Geoff Forester / Concord Monitor

On Monday, James Roesener was just James, the manager of Thorne’s of Concord, an adult boutique in downtown Concord.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old became State Representative-elect James Roesener, propelling him into the spotlight as the first openly transgender man to be elected to a state legislature in U.S. history.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.