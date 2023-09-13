The Cheshire County jail

Doug Iosue, superintendent of the Cheshire County jail in Keene, exits the R housing block. Iosue says the jail is the de facto medical provider for its inmates and, by default, the region’s largest detox center.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Over the last several months, the state Department of Corrections has needed an additional $6.5 million to keep up with inmate medical costs, including a 176 percent increase in ambulance costs since 2022. It’s not alone among correctional facilities.

The superintendent of the Cheshire County jail has seen some medical costs jump 25 percent since last year. Merrimack County jail is looking at a 15 percent increase in its next budget. Unable to recruit medical staff to work in its jail, Rockingham County increased wages by $162,000.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

