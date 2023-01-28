20230128-NWS-GSNC Jaffrey W.W. Cross

Firefighters battle a fire that destroyed a portion of the former W.W. Cross building in Jaffrey in June 2020.

 File photo by Ashley Saari / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Jaffrey voters will decide in March whether to expand the Downtown Tax Increment Finance District to include the 11-acre site of the former W.W. Cross building.

The Webster Street building, formerly a tack factory, has since been used to house small businesses but has been empty since a major fire in 2020 which destroyed a portion of the building. A portion of the building that was destroyed by the fire has been removed, but little other remediation has been done since.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

