The Jaffrey-Rindge School District is proposing a budget of $30.7 million, a $3.6 million increase, with budget items aimed at making up for two years of inflation while the district operated under a default this year, as well as two new administrative positions that include a second elementary school assistant principal.

Should the budget not pass, the district’s default budget would be $29.8 million. The difference between the proposed budget and the default is about $854,479, or 2.86 percent.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.