Jaffrey has joined several other surrounding communities in turning an eye to a community-power model, with town leaders expecting to put a plan before voters in the spring for adoption.

Community-power models allow a community to combine its electricity usage together and negotiate where its power supply comes from. It allows for greater control on where the power is coming from and generally results in lower rates due to the flexibility.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

