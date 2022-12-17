Jaffrey has joined several other surrounding communities in turning an eye to a community-power model, with town leaders expecting to put a plan before voters in the spring for adoption.
Community-power models allow a community to combine its electricity usage together and negotiate where its power supply comes from. It allows for greater control on where the power is coming from and generally results in lower rates due to the flexibility.
During a recent selectboard meeting, the board members approved the creation of a Community Power Committee, with the intent to put forth a community-power proposal at town meeting this March.
Selectboard member Kevin Chamberlain will head the committee. Chamberlain said the town has discussed the possibility of community power before, and as the N.H. Public Utilities Commission officially approved rules for community power in September, the way is now clear for towns to start adopting community-power plans.
“Since that time, obviously all our electric rates have increased dramatically since we had that conversation earlier this year,” Chamberlain said. “Now’s the time, I think it’s appropriate to bring it forward.”
Town Manager Jon Frederick said having a plan in place to present to town meeting in March was a tight turnaround, but other communities in the surrounding area, including Wilton, Keene and Peterborough, have also been working on community-power proposals. Frederick said the town could approach those other communities to use some of the work already done in those towns as a jumping-off point.
“We’re going to be moving briskly, but I think we can do this before March,” Frederick said. “It’s possible. We’re going to be moving, but if we’re smart about this, we can take a plan that’s already been approved, and massage it to our needs.”
If the plan is approved at town meeting, the entire town would be enrolled in the program at the default rate, unless individuals decided to opt out or to choose another rate alternative. Chamberlain said it’s often typical to present a default rate, as well as options to tailor energy sources to partially or fully renewable energy, which may be more expensive.
Generally, Chamberlain said, the default rate will be lower than the rate that customers are paying now.
Residents will still be getting their power delivered by Eversource, as it is the source of the energy that would probably change.
Frederick said it is likely that the majority of residents in town will choose simply to take the new default rate, in which case they do not have to take any action.
In addition to putting together a plan and deciding on potential energy sources and selecting a supplier, the power committee will also be attempting to communicate the process to voters between now and March.
“The biggest aspect of this is an educational piece,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain said as the decision whether to use a community-power model ultimately rests in the hands of the voters, it is the committee’s purview to educate the public about what the model looks like, the fact that people have the ability to opt out if they don’t want to participate and the available options within the model.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
