20230408-NWS-GSNC Jaffrey student

Ella Weinmann recites poetry at the Poetry Out Loud competition where she took 1st place in the state championship.

 Cheryl Senter / Courtesy of Ella Weinmann

Recitations of Emily Dickinson, John Keats and Gerard Manley Hopkins ushered home a victory for Conant High School’s Ella Weinmann in New Hampshire’s latest Poetry Out Loud High School Championship.

Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation competition that takes place across the country. Roughly 365,000 students participate each year, according to the organization, with individual states hosting their own contests to select students for the national stage.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

