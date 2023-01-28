The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce has named Bonnie Coll Cutter as the Citizen of the Year, Project Shakespeare as Nonprofit of the Year and the Shattuck Golf Club and Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery as Business of the Year for 2022.

Coll Cutter was nominated by friend and fellow business owner Marc Tieger. Coll Cutter, who owns Coll’s Garden Center and Florist, also is an avid town volunteer, including maintaining the town’s flower boxes.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

