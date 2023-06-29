When the COVID-19 health crisis hit, New Hampshire was quickly able to allow nearly 60,000 out-of-state physicians to practice in the state by accepting their state’s credentials for licensure here.

That practice will now apply to all professions licensed in New Hampshire as long as their out-of-state requirements are “substantially similar” to New Hampshire’s. House Bill 594, signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Chris Sununu, will leave it to the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification to consult with professional boards, commissions, and councils to determine what counts as “substantially similar.”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

