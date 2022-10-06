As electricity rates skyrocket in New Hampshire, the Public Utilities Commission is investigating whether there’s a cheaper way for utilities to purchase energy.

Electric rates are going up across all four of the state’s utilities, but the N.H. Electric Cooperative’s rates are the least expensive at 17 cents per kilowatt hour. That’s 5 cents less than Eversource and Liberty, and 9 cents less than Unitil’s new rates set to go into effect in December. While the co-op goes out to market frequently, the other utilities are allowed to purchase energy only twice a year. Now the state is investigating whether changing those regulations could lead to cheaper energy for ratepayers.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

