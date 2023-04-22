The privacy and security of personal information is a critical social issue. Information is being stolen, aggregated and sold at a staggering pace by organized cyber criminals. Additionally, information is being lawfully consolidated, processed and sold by a wide variety of data brokers, online retailers, social media companies, and artificial intelligence applications, oftentimes without individuals ever knowing about such activities.

As a result, several states (like Massachusetts, New York and California) and industries (like health care, banking and financial services) have laws requiring businesses to identify vulnerabilities and implement reasonable technological, physical and administrative safeguards to mitigate risks to the security of sensitive personal information. Many of those cybersecurity laws have existed for over a decade. New Hampshire is not among that group.

Cameron G. Shilling founded and chairs McLane Middleton’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice Group, which helps businesses and private clients to improve their information privacy and security protections. This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

