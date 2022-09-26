Fatmeh Rahmanifad, a University of New Hampshire research scientist, encountered the morality police several times when she was a teenager living in Iran.

That police force detained Mahsa Amini last week for allegedly breaking hijab rules. She died in their custody. Rahmanifad says Amini’s death revives traumatic events she lived through. She says she saw many women in Iran detained each day.

