The state’s Fish and Game Department has identified the presence of a popular aquarium fish in the Piscataquog River and Waukewan Lake.

This year’s discovery of the non-native, invasive green sunfish comes after biologists found the species in the Little Sugar River in Charlestown last year. It’s a concern, says Fish and Game, because green sunfish compete for habitat and food with New Hampshire’s native sunfish.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

