Chip Chesley and his colleagues wondered if Concord residents had started taking their trash across city lines. Within one week, they saw municipal solid waste volume plunge by 40 percent.
Chesley, general services director for the city, thought, “Holy cow.” He called around to nearby transfer stations, but no one was reporting an influx of Concord residents.
Ultimately, the 40 percent reduction stayed consistent.
It was 2009, and Concord had just implemented a “pay as you throw” system, charging people for the amount of waste they were sending to the landfill based on the number of city-issued trash bags they used. The program was meant to offset increasing costs of garbage collection and disposal, while prompting people to think more about the waste their household was generating.
If they threw it away, they had to pay for it. It was an incentive to shop smarter, recycle, compost, or find creative means of reuse.
“The average person at the grocery store may not understand that solid waste disposal capacity is a dwindling resource and we need to manage it effectively,” Chesley said. “And one way is to charge for disposal services in some fashion and to leverage an economic tool.”
Thirty-nine New Hampshire municipalities are currently participating in some sort of “pay as you throw” system (PAYT), according to the Northeast Resource Recovery Association, and many have reported a decrease in their total disposal while simultaneously seeing recycling rates rise. Instead of a flat waste fee on tax bills, in these programs, people are responsible for the waste they create.
It’s not a new or foreign concept: Some communities have been doing it for decades. The city of Lebanon has charged for trash since 1984 via a punch-card system. Residents today purchase a punch card for around $20, and each punch equals one bag of trash.
“When people are looking at and considering what they’re throwing away, they’re a little bit more conscious when they’ve prepaid for that bag,” said Erica Douglas, Lebanon’s solid waste manager.
‘PAYT’ programs support state waste reductions goals
Though decades old in some communities, PAYT programs are gaining steam across the country as some states stare down a calamity of solid waste capacity.
Brian Patnoe, member services manager for the Northeast Resource Recovery Association, still remembers the difference when the town of Lancaster, where he was employed at the time, implemented PAYT. Annual waste dropped from 1,500 tons to around 500.
There was some initial resistance, Patnoe said, as some people viewed it as “mandatory recycling.” And the program couldn’t touch businesses or major industries that hired private haulers to take away their waste. But for individual consumers, once waste generation “hits someone in the wallet,” it makes them think.
“I think every town really needs to look at it with neutral eyes,” he said. “And that’s always the hardest thing. The towns from my experience that really look at the numbers and really explain it to the residents are the ones that succeed.”
The motto in Concord when the city went to a bag-fee system was “you can’t over-communicate.” The city’s population is more than 40,000 people: a lot of households to reach, and within them, different languages, economic statuses, and overall habits.
“There are a number of audiences that are out there, and they’re all distinct,” Chesley said. “You need to get in front of as many people as you can. We would go out to any meeting at all and just explain what PAYT is.”
New Hampshire wants to cut its solid waste and construction and demolition debris by 25 percent by 2030 and 45 percent by 2050, a goal conveyed in the state’s solid waste management plan updated last fall. That applies to all trash, including what’s coming in from out of state. That’s where things get tricky.
More than 45 percent of New Hampshire’s trash comes from outside of its borders, according to a report by the Department of Environmental Services. To the south, Massachusetts is looking at its own waste crisis. A 2019 study found that landfill capacity there is projected to reach virtually zero by the end of 2030.
In that regard, locally instituted “pay as you throw” programs might seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the huge percentages of out-of-state trash New Hampshire will continue to see, as federal law mandates that commercial landfills accept waste from other states.
Maine got creative last year in cutting down out-of-state waste when Gov. Janet Mills signed legislation closing a loophole that had been allowing huge amounts into its Juniper Ridge Landfill.
The ecosystem of waste is daunting, but “pay as you throw programs” are not to be shortchanged, experts say. They’re producing significant results in communities throughout the state.
“It’s treating waste management as a utility,” said Michael Nork, supervisor of the materials management, education, and planning section at the DES solid waste management division. “People are paying based on how much they use the service.”
In 2018, research from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire focused on communities that had implemented PAYT practices. Of the 34 towns studied, all of them saw a 42 to 54 percent drop in municipal waste disposal rates compared to towns without such programs.
How cities and towns are doing it
PAYT programs can take different forms — from bags, to stickers, to punch cards. But the idea is the same.
In Plainfield, “If you want to throw it in the landfill, you gotta use more stickers,” said Town Administrator Stephen Halleran.
Since 1992, the town of less than 3,000 has been using a sticker-based PAYT system, where residents buy stickers at local retailers or the town office. Each sticker covers the town’s disposal cost of 30 pounds of garbage, and bags must be tagged curbside in order to be collected.
Halleran said the sticker system nets the town about $100,000 per year, which goes toward offsetting costs associated with municipal solid waste.
The town of Barrington offers two bag sizes to residents, and the program covers approximately 60 percent of funding for its transfer station. PAYT has been in place since 1993, transfer station administrator Erin Paradis said, and yet the town is still constantly educating residents. She cited a “huge generational gap” in terms of relaying information about waste generation, disposal, and diversion.
By putting out dedicated bins for textiles and books at the transfer station, Barrington has tried to go beyond the fee-based bags — more items that can be rerouted from the landfill.
Coming up this spring, the town will look at educating on individual composting efforts, because food scraps are “such a huge part of our weight for municipal solid waste,” Paradis said. Similar efforts are underway in Lebanon, where the solid waste and recycling facility now offers a free food waste drop-off program and the compost is later used for onsite erosion control.
At the Walpole Recycling Center and Transfer Station, before manager Ben Hoy is even able to reach a person spotted throwing away a non-town bag, “usually a member of the community will give them a hard time.”
In addition to PAYT bags, Walpole allows people to weigh their municipal solid waste for 40 cents per pound, which Hoy noted is more expensive than purchasing bags.
“I am confident that the pay-by-bag system is the most efficient and environmentally responsible means of trash disposal in small communities in New Hampshire,” he said.
