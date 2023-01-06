When the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted in December to recommend bumping New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary to second place, it also added a caveat. New Hampshire could get that second spot only if it changed its laws to expand absentee voting and eliminate the statutory requirement that its primary be held first.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Chris Sununu had until Jan. 5 to write letters to the DNC declaring their intention to do so, the DNC committee stated. On Thursday, those leaders issued their response: No thank you.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

