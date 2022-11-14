Incumbents held onto their seats in New Hampshire’s three contested county attorney races this year, according to results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

That includes longtime Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, who fended off his first challenge in more than 30 years. Hathaway won against local public defender Jay Buckey, in a race that drew attention to the county’s lack of a drug court.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

