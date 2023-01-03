It’s a new legislative year and a new Legislature, and once again New Hampshire’s lawmakers have carved out a daunting workload. The House and Senate will take up more than 800 unique bills this year.

Lawmakers are likely to spar over many of the same topics they have in the past two years, from abortion rights to energy diversification to banned teaching topics. But with a Republican Senate, a Republican Speaker, and a near-evenly divided House, there could be some legislative surprises this year.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

