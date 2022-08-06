20220806-NWS-Primary gsnc

Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District took part in a debate hosted by N.H. Journal.

 N.H. Journal via Facebook

During a mostly cordial Republican primary debate Thursday night, candidates in the 1st Congressional District united around some common themes, including a push to return to Trump- era policies, and a pressing need to counter China.

At the event hosted by N.H. Journal, Gail Huff Brown, a former television broadcaster and spouse of Scott Brown, a former U.S. senator and ambassador during the Trump administration, said she is hearing a desire from Republican voters to go back to Trump’s economic approach.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.