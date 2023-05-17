20230516-NWS-dementia act(1)

Sage Tokach, director of education at the New London Barn Playhouse, left, and theater educator Pegs Lucarelli, middle, improvise a scene with Marcia Goulart, of New London, during the Improv for Caregivers workshop in New London on May 8.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News

NEW LONDON — Open scene: A woman with dementia is making dinner with her husband when their daughter arrives. The woman repeats a story about seeing someone at the grocery store. A beat later, she repeats it again.

From the other room, her husband lets out his frustration: He has lived this conversation numerous times today and begins correcting his wife.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.