Lawmakers are taking up education issues this year that go beyond the big ones, such as adequate funding, school safety and school vouchers. The instruction of cursive writing and multiplication tables is also dividing the public and legislators.

House Bill 170, which cleared the House, 199-174, and looks likely to pass in the Senate Thursday, would require all schools to teach cursive handwriting and multiplication tables by the end of 5th grade. Currently, the law only encourages them to do so. The bill would allow for accommodations for students with learning disabilities.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

