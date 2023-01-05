NEWPORT — Former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick Jr. has spent the past several years speaking with students throughout northern New England to help bring awareness to the warning signs of mental illness in an effort to prevent crises such as the one his family experienced.

Now, with the backing of Lebanon-based Dartmouth Health, for which he works as senior director of external affairs, Broderick has published a book, Backroads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health. Through the book, he hopes to reach the parents and grandparents of the students he’s been speaking with in recent years.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.