A tropical storm watch is in effect for the New Hampshire Seacoast and southern Maine as the path of Hurricane Lee tracks closer to the region, though it’s expected to make a bigger impact in Down East Maine.
Hurricane Lee, as of Thursday morning, had been downgraded from a Category 3 storm to Category 2 and could decline to a tropical storm by the time it arrives in northern New England, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. The stormy weather is expected to start Friday locally.
The National Weather Service is calling for breezy conditions and a slight chance of showers in the Monadnock Region, as Lee’s storm center passes hundreds of miles east of here.
As for the coast, residents, businesses and local authorities in the Hampton and Portsmouth areas in New Hampshire, and the Kittery, York and Kennebunk areas in Maine, are beginning to prepare for the large storm system, which projects to make landfall in northeastern Maine and Nova Scotia Saturday.
Meteorologist Andy Pohl said the National Weather Service on Thursday had issued tropical storm advisories from Boston and coastal Massachusetts up toward mid-coast Maine. Hurricane watches have been issued from the Penobscot Bay area eastward in Maine.
Forecasters believe the storm could decrease in classification as it approaches northern New England.
“We expect it to be a strong tropical storm, possibly a Category 1 hurricane, but more likely a tropical storm by the time it gets here,” Pohl said.
How could Hurricane Lee impact the Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine region?
Effects from the hurricane could begin off the Seacoast and southern Maine with higher waves Friday and last into Saturday as the storm advances. Waves in the region on Friday, according to Pohl, could range between 10 to 15 feet, and could even hit close to 20 feet Saturday.
Throughout the entire system along coastal New Hampshire, rainfall could total a half inch to an inch. Tides will remain low throughout the weekend, though splashover and minor coastal flooding is still expected.The strongest expected winds in the Seacoast and southern Maine at present will occur on Saturday and could range between 30 and 35 mph. Gusts may reach 45 mph along the coast, though wind speeds will decrease further inland.
“The rain and the wind speeds are very dependent on the track (of the storm),” Pohl said. “We’ll still feel the effects of it even if the center of the storm doesn’t make landfall in Maine,” he added about the storm.
What is the difference between a tropical storm and a hurricane?
The key difference between a tropical storm watch and a hurricane watch are the wind speeds expected to hit an area, Pohl explained.
Tropical storm watches are issued in areas when wind speeds could range between 39 and 73 mph. Hurricane watches are issued when wind speeds are projected to be between 74 and 110 mph.
The National Hurricane Center reported Thursday morning that hurricane-force winds from the storm could extend outward up to 90 miles, while tropical storm-force winds could extend outward up to 310 miles.
Should you expect power outages?
Central Maine Power warned customers on Thursday of potential power outages that could arise in the days to come. The utility noted it has the capability of calling in sister crews from New York and Connecitut to assist with response after the storm.
“Earlier this week, we began preparing for Hurricane Lee by inspecting the power grid, assessing staging areas, and securing additional resources, equipment, and crews,” said Central Maine Power spokesperson Jon Breed. “The company is bringing in extra power restoration crews to provide additional coverage, and we will stage teams as the weather forecast dictates regionally starting Friday. As we prepare for and respond to Hurricane Lee, crew and customer safety will always be our number one priority.”
The company reminded customers, in the event of a power outage, to stay clear of downed lines, turn off or unplug appliances and electronics, and to never utilize ranges or outdoor stoves as home heating sources.
What do you need to do to prepare for Hurricane Lee?
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported that all of New Hampshire could be affected by Lee’s high winds, though the Seacoast could be most acutely affected.
“Residents and visitors should take time to prepare now for strong winds and power outages,” Homeland Security and Emergency Management director Robert Buxton stated. “Pay attention to local weather alerts and make sure everyone in your family knows your emergency plan and their roles. Check your emergency kit to ensure you have enough items for at least 72 hours. Secure any items outside your home, especially on the Seacoast.”
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management encouraged Granite Staters to avoid beach activities until conditions improve, keep their rain gutters and downspouts clear of debris, move their vehicles to a safer location, trim trees that may fall and cause damage, and prepare their generators in the event of a power outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.