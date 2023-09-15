A tropical storm watch is in effect for the New Hampshire Seacoast and southern Maine as the path of Hurricane Lee tracks closer to the region, though it’s expected to make a bigger impact in Down East Maine.

Hurricane Lee, as of Thursday morning, had been downgraded from a Category 3 storm to Category 2 and could decline to a tropical storm by the time it arrives in northern New England, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. The stormy weather is expected to start Friday locally.

