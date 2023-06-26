NASHUA — Justin Fowler of Hudson saved the life of a 41-year-old woman who jumped into the Nashua River from the Main Street Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

During an interview with WMUR Channel 9, Fowler said he was downtown with his family when he heard someone say that a woman had jumped into the river. The woman’s identity has not been released and it is unclear why she jumped into the river.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

