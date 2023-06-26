NASHUA — Justin Fowler of Hudson saved the life of a 41-year-old woman who jumped into the Nashua River from the Main Street Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
During an interview with WMUR Channel 9, Fowler said he was downtown with his family when he heard someone say that a woman had jumped into the river. The woman’s identity has not been released and it is unclear why she jumped into the river.
Fowler said it was evident that the woman needed help and acted “without a second thought.”
“She kept going up and down in the water, obviously struggling to keep herself afloat,” said Fowler. “When you see someone in distress, somebody who needs help, you just do it.”
He ran around the bridge, dove into the river and swam against the current to reach the woman.
“She was initially under the bridge here and I met her by the tree,” said Fowler. “For about 15 to 20 minutes, I was holding her up, keeping her head above water. She goes, ‘I don’t know you, but you saved my life.’ ”
When first responders arrived, a Nashua Police officer threw a floatation ring to Fowler and the woman as they made their way toward the riverbank. Nashua firefighters then entered the river to assist.
The Fire Department also launched rescue boats from behind the Millyard Technology Park and pulled the two individuals from the water. They were both treated at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
