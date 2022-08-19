New Hampshire’s state primaries are Tuesday, Sept. 13 — less than a month away. But for some residents, voting is possible now. The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office distributed its absentee ballots to towns and cities this week. Voters who are eligible may now apply for, receive, and cast their primary ballots.

After an unusual pandemic-era election in 2020, which saw a record number of absentee ballots in the state, the rules around absentee voting are reverting to their pre-COVID status.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.