More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs.

The new programs are aimed at households making 60 percent to 75 percent of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a year for a family of four. Eligible Granite Staters can receive $200 towards electric bills and $450 towards heating. That money would be paid directly to their utility or heating provider.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

